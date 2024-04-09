Golden Visa scrapped

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 9:57
The Costa del Sol reacts
Photo: Pexels CC
The Government’s decision to eliminate the ‘golden visa’ that allows foreigners to obtain a residence visa by investing in housing in Spain, has angered politicians and businessmen on the Costa del Sol, who believe that this measure will do nothing to slow down the rise in property prices.
On Monday April 8, Spain’s President, Pedro Sánchez, announced that: “We are going to eliminate the Golden Visa concession that allows access to resident status when more than €500,000 is invested in real estate”, adding, “we are going to take the necessary measures to guarantee that housing is a right and not a mere speculative business”.
The news has come as a cold shower on the Costa del Sol, one of the areas with the highest concentration of luxury homes in the country, largely in the hands of foreigners, in municipalities such as Marbella, Estepona, Mijas and Benahavís.
The president of Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, said that the Sánchez government, “is trying to hide their neglect of investment in public or subsidised housing by attacking tourism once”, and went on to say that residential tourism is, “a huge source of income and employment for the country and the Costa del Sol”, as it has favoured the arrival of residents with high purchasing power who pay “many taxes and duties” here.
“It is absurd to think that the ‘golden visa’ has raised housing prices for young people”, said Salado. Councillor for Tourism, Foreigners and Local Development of Benahavís, Scott Marshall, agreed saying, “You can’t blame foreigners for the price of housing and rents”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.