New PET-CT facilities at Torrecardenas Hospital

The PET-CT facilities at Torrecardenas.
Credit: Torrecardenas University Hospital
The Torrecardenas University Hospital welcomed the Minister of Health and Consumption of the Andalusian Government, Catalina Garcia, who visited Almería to inspect the new PET-CT facilities. These facilities aim to provide tumour detection tests locally, reducing the need for residents to travel to Granada for such examinations.
The PET-CT technology enables non-invasive diagnostic imaging, aiding in the early detection of tumours and facilitating better treatment planning. Since its installation last year, over 1,500 tests have been conducted at the hospital, eliminating the need for referrals to other medical centres.
The PET-CT facilities, equipped with Siemens Biograph Vision 450 technology, offer around 3,000 scans annually. Patients undergo tests in individual rooms, with preparations taking hours before a 12-minute scan. The lead-covered rooms ensure safety, allowing specialists to monitor treatment effectiveness in real-time.
Investments in healthcare infrastructure and equipment demonstrate the government’s commitment to public health. Over €58 million have been invested in the Torrecardenas University Hospital since 2019, resulting in an increased staff of 1,251 professionals. The government plans to invest a total of €204.7 million in infrastructure and equipment from 2019 to 2024, significantly improving healthcare services in Almería.
