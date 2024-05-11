Horsing around for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 May 2024 • 15:19
Charity night to help horse shelter
Photo: Todos los Caballos del Mundo
A charity night in aid of the horse charity Todos los Caballos del Mundo (All Horses of the World) is taking place on Sunday June 2 at Alhaurin Golf.
Featured is the dynamic singer Anny Ribera, and supporting are The Phoenix Singers. The evening concludes with dancing to DJ Al’s disco. Food is available but must be pre-ordered and will be served at 6pm promptly. For menu and to order food please contact Alan on 711 088 107
Todos los Caballos del Mundo raises awareness about animal abuse and cares for abandoned and abused horses. The Shelter, has more than 50,000 square metres of land, which makes it one of the largest shelters in Europe, but all that takes money to keep it running
Concordia and Virginia, the two sisters who run All Horses of the World, are pioneers in the fight for the protection of horses and are dependent on the people who support them and believe in them.
Support the association by having a great night out at Alhaurin Golf on Sunday June 2. Tickets are available at just €10 per person. Available by WhatsApp 711 053 183
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
