Mijas on horseback

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 8:46

Riding through the Sierra de Mijas Photo: Picryl

On Saturday April 20 the traditional equestrian route through the Sierra de Mijas will take place, which this year celebrates its 20th anniversary. For this special day, Mijas Town Hall has organised a carefully planned circular route which will start at 9am from El Esparragal and finish at the same point at around 3pm.

Mijas Councillor, Eloy Belmonte, who launched the event, spoke enthusiastically about the natural environment of Mijas, especially the Sierra de Mijas and said that meetings like this, “engender respect, care and love for animals, and promote awareness for a habitat as rich and sensitive as the Sierra de Mijas”. Those interested in participating can register by calling 670 066 075 or 635 976 703.

100 riders

The route will end with lunch and a race in which children and adults can participate. In previous years, almost a hundred riders have taken part, so the organisers are confident that this year’s event will be a success.

“The equestrian route through the Sierra de Mijas is one of the most beautiful routes and is a meeting point, not only for lovers of such a noble animal as the horse, but for anyone who respects and values the environment,” said Juan López-Ayala, president of the Peña Caballista Mijeña.

Mijas is one of the municipalities in Spain with the largest number of horses, proof of this is the route along the beach which took place in February and which was a total success with 325 horses taking part as well as horse-drawn carriages, the highest attendance rate ever recorded.