Rooftop bar
Photo: Facebook / Orange House
Located on the sixth floor of The Orange House Boutique Hotel in La Cala de Mijas with gorgeous sea views, the beautiful rooftop bar with stunning views over the Mediterranean Sea is now open.
Enjoy your morning coffee as you watch the sunrise over the shore and sip champagne as the sun disappears again over the mountains. Whatever the hour you are invited you to sit back, relax and delight in La Cala´s only Rooftop Bar.
The Orange House story began in 2017, perched at the end of a narrow quintessentially Spanish lane, this former family home was built back in the 1970s when La Cala was a traditional fishing village. Originally just two separate one storey buildings, over time as the family grew so too did their home, thus giving the start of their very own family journey.
Its humble charm and prime position have allowed the hotel, over the last three years, to welcome guests to stay in one of its nine self-contained holiday lets. The plans to completely renovate the existing building and add a further two stories have evolved over time and now, the crowning glory, a rooftop bar has opened.
