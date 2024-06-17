Axarquía launches summer fleet for coastal cleanup

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Jun 2024 • 13:32

Keeping Our Shores Pristine Images: Shutterstock/ Nza

Starting June 15, a fleet of ten vessels will tackle the task of cleaning the surface waters along the Axarquia coast during the summer season. The service, active until September 15, will operate both morning and afternoon shifts, covering the shores of Vélez-Málaga, Algarrobo, Torrox, and Nerja.

Fleet and Schedule Details

The kick-off of this summer’s coastal water cleaning service was announced by local councillors for Axarquia. The contract, awarded to Servimar Axarquía with the possibility of three extensions, highlights the importance of coastal maintenance. They emphasised the continuous effort to enhance service quality, aligning with the region’s tourism-driven economy.

Importance of Coastal Maintenance

The vessels will operate daily, including holidays, from 10 am to 8 pm, with varying schedules for different towns. They also highlighted the significant role these boats play in maintaining cleanliness, especially during the peak summer months.

Last Year’s Statistics

Last year’s statistics revealed the necessity of this service, with over 50 tons of organic matter and 51 tons of inorganic waste collected. The vessels, equipped with necessary technical capabilities and safety measures, ensure efficient waste collection, promoting a cleaner coastal environment.

