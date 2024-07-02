Emma Raducanu ‘wins ugly’ at Wimbledon

By Donna Williams • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 10:08

Emma Raducanu takes victory on Wimbledon Centre Court Credit: X: the_LTA

Having been disappointed not to be at Wimbledon last year through injury, 21-year-old Emma Raducanu’s smile is back.

Up until 10.30am on the day of the match, she had been preparing to play Ekaterina Alexandrova, planning and setting up practices with similar opponents. However, when the unexpected change occurred, Raducanu‘s adaptability was truly impressive.

Unfortunately, the Russian had to withdraw due to illness, and Raducanu faced Mexican Renata Zarazua, who had previously lost in the third round of qualifying.

Elated to be allowed to play and make her main debut at Wimbledon, Zarazua pushed Raducanu in an extremely tense game that turned out to be an incredibly difficult match for the 2021 US Open Champion, showcasing the intensity of the game and Raducanu’s resilience.

First Wimbledon win in two years

However, despite the challenging circumstances, Raducanu’s unwavering determination and perseverance were a testament to her spirit. She eventually found a way past Zarazua, securing victory with a 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 win on Centre Court.

Speaking after the match, Raducanu said she had been inspired by the heart shown by the England squad in their match against Slovakia the night before.

“I was nervous; I think everyone could see that in my tennis, but at the end of the day, you have to do whatever it takes to get over the line.” Raducanu continued, “Watching the football last night, it was like ‘winning ugly’ – that it all counts.”

Raducanu, who will now face Belgium’s Elise Mertens, shared that her motivation is to keep coming back, keep playing, and feel that Wimbledon buzz.