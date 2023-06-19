By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 June 2023 • 18:25

Former US Open winner and British tennis player Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has revealed she sometimes wishes she never won the US Open because of the toll it’s taken on both her physical and mental well-being.

The young tennis star has failed to reach anywhere near the heights of her infamous 2021 victory at Indian Wells when she was just 18 years old and not well known to the tennis world having entered as a qualifier.

However, Raducanu reached the final of the US Open without dropping a single set and while many may have thought she was going to go on and dominate the female circuit for years to come, that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Raducanu sometimes regrest US Open victory

Raducanu has not managed to make an impact in any of the big majors since her victory out in America and instead has had to cope with multiple coaching changes and numerous injuries that have haunted her for years and continue to do so at the moment.

The highest that Raducanu has ever reached was number 10 in the world post-US Open victory, but at the moment she currently sits 128th in the world and could likely slip further down as she’s set to miss Wimbledon due to operations on her wrists and hands.

reminder that Emma Răducanu won the US Open in 2021 as a qualifier, what an achievement! pic.twitter.com/r2h6xAzrFP — Vic 🟦👍🏼 | #IStandWithSimona (@limuzinaxd) June 14, 2023

In an explosive interview, Raducanu has taken aim at certain people within the tennis sphere who are just out to exploit her and cash in on the youngster because of her talent and tender age.

“That moment on the court, when I was celebrating [the US Open win], I was like, I would literally trade any struggle in the world for this moment,” said Raducanu. “Anything can come my way, I will take it for what I have right now because this is the best thing in the world. I promised myself that, on the court that day.

Early success has impacted Raducanu mentally and physically

“Since then I’ve had a lot of setbacks, one after the other. I am resilient, my tolerance is high, but it’s not easy. And sometimes I think to myself ‘I wish I’d never won the US Open, I wish that didn’t happen. Then I am like, ‘remember that feeling, remember that promise’, because it was completely pure.”

Raducanu is still very young and must now establish a small inner circle during her time off the court and ensure the people around her only want the best for her and not the fame, money and sponsorship deals that come with her as she’s already had five different coaches in two years.