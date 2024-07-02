Get ready to laugh

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 17:38

Devin Grey ready to entertain Credit: Devin Grey

Stand Up comedy star, Devin Gray, as featured on Comedy Central, plays one night only at Estepona’s Louie Louie, July 17 Estepona.

Free stand-up comedy

As a warm-up to his upcoming Edinburgh Fringe show, Singapore-based South African Devin Gray will play to a Costa del Sol audience previewing his latest material. Entrance is free with a request for donations after the show.

Driven by the desire to prove his Grade 7 English teacher wrong when he told Devin ‘being a clown will not pan out’ for him, he went on to give it all he had to break into the comedy circuit, which he began at the tender age of 16 at a High-School talent show. He has since played to audiences from South Africa to Singapore and from the US to Europe.

International headliner

The international headliner, having already left audiences in tears of laughter all over the world with a slightly silly style of observational comedy, crosses national and cultural barriers and leaves his audiences saying to themselves ‘Oh, I’ve been there too!’

Battle-hardened in the Comedy Central Roast arena, and having had the honour of being the opening act for such comedy heavyweights as Jeffrey Ross and Hannibal Buress at the prestigious Comedy Central International Festival, he now brings his latest routine to Spain.

Doors open at 8.30pm on July 17 at the Louie Louie club, 1 Avenida Luis Braille, Estepona. Free entry.