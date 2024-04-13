By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 14:49

Stand-up comedy in English Photo: Shutterstock

Enjoy a night of comedy in English with award winning comedians from the UK, USA and beyond in Torremolinos on Saturday May 11 from 7pm until 10pm at C. Los Romeros, 14, 29620 Torremolinos.

Experience the best of English comedy and entertainment shows featuring talented English speaking comedians from all over the world, delivering hilarious performances that will keep you entertained throughout the night.

Enjoy a night out with drinks and a lot of laughter as six comedians from London and beyond entertain you for two fantastic hours. The show includes two breaks to top up drinks and there is also an after party with good music and great company. Make new friends, and enjoy a nice night out.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of comedy and fun – get your tickets now – visit the website www.englishcomedyshow.com or for more information, email info@englishcomedyshow.com. Early bird tickets are €10 until April 27 and €15 after that date