Tenerife’s new train network proposal

By Talyta Franca • Updated: 03 Jul 2024 • 16:54

Landscape with green Canarian pine forest in Spain Mount Teide, Tenerife, Canary Island Credit: Shutterstock/Vom Baty

Tenerife is expected to have a significant upgrade in its public transportation system with a new island-wide train network proposal, projected to cost €5.65 billion.

The newly announced government plans aim to enhance accessibility to the island’s beaches and mountains, reducing road congestion.

The ambitious project envisions four train services spanning approximately 80 kilometres, including 22 kilometres of tunnels due to the island’s hilly terrain.

Each train will accommodate around 450 passengers, reaching speeds up to 220 km/h.

The rollout will be phased, to serve 7.5 million passengers by 2040. Despite ongoing discussions for the past two decades, tangible progress is expected soon, with construction slated to begin by 2027.

Pablo Rodriguez, the regional councillor for public works and mobility, emphasised this strategy in a statement to the Daily Express.

“Instead of needing €4 billion upfront, we are discussing segments that require €300 or €400 million, making it more feasible financially,” said Rodriguez.

Current plans include the South Train, covering the island’s eastern coast, and the North Train, running parallel to the TF-5 motorway with high-speed connections between Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Los Realejos.

The West Train is expected to link Adeje and Icod de los Vino.

According to Euronews, the Canary Islands regional government has confirmed that both Tenerife and Gran Canaria will see their railway projects commence construction by the end of 2027.