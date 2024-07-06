Caminito Craft Beer

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 10:31

Malaga beer at the Caminito factory

A hike on the Caminito del Rey followed by a cooling beer with the true taste of Malaga.

GAITANEJO BEER, created in the village of Ardales, near to popular trekking route, the Caminito del Rey in the Malaga region, had begun brewing beers in the garages of their homes before 2014 when they decided to take the leap into mass production.

Caminito del Rey beer

Their first beer they actually named Caminito del Rey, a distinctly unique, flavoursome yet light and moorish American Pale Ale.

They currently produce more than 7 different varieties of excellent quality beers, from lagers to stout, as well as other beer-related products including Beer Jam and Beer Cream.

Beer-tasting and Paella

Throughout the year they hold several beer-related events, including concerts at their second factory in Churriana, and on Thursdays and and Saturdays, you can learn about the brewing process at the brewery, as well as beer-tasting accompanied by canapés and other products of Ardales, and even paella.

Also, to make the day out complete, they have an exclusive offer with the actual Caminito del Rey (not their beer) of entry tickets to the ‘Caminito’ beginning at 9.30am, followed by a visit to the factory and a tasting session. Naturally, a 3-hour hike through the breathtaking Caminito valley goes before the beers drinking, rounding off a perfect day celebrating the beauty and tastes of the Málaga mountains.

Prices start per person from €14.