Boho Club debuts new terrace and menu

By EWN • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 14:58

Boho Club, Marbella’s prestigious social hub, launched its summer season in style on Wednesday, July 3, with the unveiling of a stunning new terrace and a delectable new menu.

Conveniently located in the heart of Marbella, Boho Club welcomes guests daily from 8am to 1am (with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays).

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by the warm hospitality of the Boho Club team. The ambience seamlessly blends between the vibrant new terrace and the sophisticated indoor space.

Outside, guests are met by a lush green garden adorned with sophisticated outdoor furnishings, creating an idyllic setting for al fresco dining and socialising.

Indoors, the impressive bar area boasts a curated selection of cocktails and spirits, expertly chosen to satisfy every palate. Live music sets the mood, with DJ Chanette Kodres’ performance on opening night creating a lively atmosphere.

Under the guidance of Executive Chef Diego del Rio, the launch event showcased the highlights of the new menu. “We’ve focused on fresh, lighter options while honouring local produce and traditional recipes,” del Rio explained.

Guests were treated to fabulous flavours, indulging in crispy Chicken Pear Croquettes, succulent Duck Gyoza with rich Yakiniku sauce, and juicy mini Truffle Hamburgers drizzled with a delicious truffle aioli. Each bite was complemented by a curated selection of wines, including the Nisia Cuvée Boho Club Verdejo and Garnacha de Fuego Cuvée Boho Club.

Boho Club Manager, Daniel Little, hinted at exciting plans beyond the summer, promising to unveil more surprises. “We have plans to expand beyond food and beverage, venturing into a completely new sector within the hospitality realm,” he shared, leaving guests eager for the upcoming reveal.

Events Manager Eva Lozano’s meticulous attention to detail ensures that every gathering, from family celebrations and friend reunions to corporate meetings, becomes a cherished memory.

“Boho Club offers something truly special for any event,” shared Lozano. “Whether it’s an intimate picnic or a grand celebration, we elevate every occasion with impeccable service and unwavering quality.”

The rooms at Boho Club offer an elegant and stylish spirit, inspired by bohemian and contemporary culture. Energy, harmony, light and vibrant coloured furnishings create a modern and dynamic atmosphere. Located on the ground or first floor overlooking the resort’s gardens and chill-out pool, all rooms have a king-size bed and en-suite bathroom with shower.

As the summer season unfolds, Boho Club promises to continue exceeding expectations and redefining luxury hospitality in Marbella.

Bookings can be made at Boho Club www.bohoclub.com or by telephone on +34 952 157 221

email: reservations@bohoclub.com

