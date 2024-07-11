Boho Club debuts new terrace and menu

By EWN •
Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 14:58
Boho Club, Marbella’s prestigious social hub, launched its summer season in style on Wednesday, July 3, with the unveiling of a stunning new terrace and a delectable new menu.
Conveniently located in the heart of Marbella, Boho Club welcomes guests daily from 8am to 1am (with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays).
Upon arrival, guests are greeted by the warm hospitality of the Boho Club team. The ambience seamlessly blends between the vibrant new terrace and the sophisticated indoor space.
Outside, guests are met by a lush green garden adorned with sophisticated outdoor furnishings, creating an idyllic setting for al fresco dining and socialising.
Indoors, the impressive bar area boasts a curated selection of cocktails and spirits, expertly chosen to satisfy every palate. Live music sets the mood, with DJ Chanette Kodres’ performance on opening night creating a lively atmosphere.
Under the guidance of Executive Chef Diego del Rio, the launch event showcased the highlights of the new menu. “We’ve focused on fresh, lighter options while honouring local produce and traditional recipes,” del Rio explained.
Guests were treated to fabulous flavours, indulging in crispy Chicken Pear Croquettes, succulent Duck Gyoza with rich Yakiniku sauce, and juicy mini Truffle Hamburgers drizzled with a delicious truffle aioli. Each bite was complemented by a curated selection of wines, including the Nisia Cuvée Boho Club Verdejo and Garnacha de Fuego Cuvée Boho Club.
Boho Club Manager, Daniel Little, hinted at exciting plans beyond the summer, promising to unveil more surprises. “We have plans to expand beyond food and beverage, venturing into a completely new sector within the hospitality realm,” he shared, leaving guests eager for the upcoming reveal.
Events Manager Eva Lozano’s meticulous attention to detail ensures that every gathering, from family celebrations and friend reunions to corporate meetings, becomes a cherished memory.
“Boho Club offers something truly special for any event,” shared Lozano. “Whether it’s an intimate picnic or a grand celebration, we elevate every occasion with impeccable service and unwavering quality.”
The rooms at Boho Club offer an elegant and stylish spirit, inspired by bohemian and contemporary culture. Energy, harmony, light and vibrant coloured furnishings create a modern and dynamic atmosphere. Located on the ground or first floor overlooking the resort’s gardens and chill-out pool, all rooms have a king-size bed and en-suite bathroom with shower.
As the summer season unfolds, Boho Club promises to continue exceeding expectations and redefining luxury hospitality in Marbella.
Bookings can be made at Boho Club www.bohoclub.com or by telephone on +34 952 157 221
email: reservations@bohoclub.com
Sponsored
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.