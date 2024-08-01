By Harry Sinclair •
The Wind Surf, from Windstar Cruises, is the largest sailboat in the world
The Port of Almeria, on Wednesday, July 31, welcomed a new high-end cruise ship marking a significant event for the province’s tourism.
Cruise tourism in Almeria continues to grow as an exclusive destination within the luxury travel industry, welcoming more tourists into the port each year.
The Wind Surf, from the Windstar Cruises company, is the largest sailboat in the world with a length of 189 metres and a weight of 14,745 gross tonnes.
The sailing ship is making an eight-day route through the Mediterranean, visiting other cities including; Palma de Mallorca, Cartagena, Malaga, Gibraltar and Cadiz.
The Wind Surf is equipped with all possible services and offers an informal and youthful atmosphere, with details typical of a luxury cruise.
Its six passenger decks offer eight types of accommodation, including three types of suites, and a series of lounges for the entertainment of guests.
The Wind Surf arrived in the province’s capital on Wednesday and brought with it 342 guests and 210 crew members, allowing them all to enjoy and explore the beauty of Almeria.
The arrival of this superior cruise ship to Almeria city is a fantastic opportunity for the province’s tourism, with an influx of almost 350 guests, more including the crew, will further strengthen the tourism industry and benefit local businesses, a boost to the provincial economy.
This boost to the Almeria port is the result of the work and collaboration between the Port Authority of Almeria, Almeria City Council, Almeria Provincial Council, the Bahia Almeriport Foundation and its Trustees.
The group of collaborators recently announced the positive outlook for cruise tourism in 2025, with 40 stops bringing a very significant growth compared to 2024.
