Cruise season begins in Almeria 

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 16:43

Image of the Wind Surf Luxury Cruise Ship. Credit: Windstar cruises/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Almeria has kicked off its cruise season in grand style with the arrival of two luxury ships, bringing passengers from the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Port of Almeria welcomed the elegant sailboat Wind Surf on April 18, followed by the boutique cruise ship Azamara Quest on April 19.

Wind Surf

The Wind Surf, part of the Windstar Cruises fleet, is a five-masted schooner and one of the largest sailing cruise ships in the world. It is also known for its unique schedule that includes stops at more select ports which are inaccessible to larger vessels.

Departing from Lisbon, the ship’s 8-day Mediterranean voyage includes visits to Cadiz, Gibraltar, Malaga, Cartagena, and Palma de Mallorca, concluding in Barcelona.

Azamara Quest

Azamara Quest, operated by Azamara Club Cruises, provides an intimate luxury experience for its 780 passengers.

Starting its journey in Lisbon, the ship’s route covers both the Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts, with stops including Portimao, Gibraltar, and Malaga, before docking in Almeria and continuing to Valencia and Barcelona.

During their stay, visitors from both ships had a full day to explore Almeria’s rich culture and natural beauty.

The cruise ship season gives travellers a chance to experience Almeria and the region’s diverse attractions and also highlights its significance as a gateway to the Mediterranean.