By Adam Woodward • Updated: 02 Aug 2024 • 8:04 • 1 minute read

Displaying the art of professional ham cutting. Credit: javi_indy, Freepik

The 9th ‘Popi’ Ham Competition will bring together 65 ham producers from all over Spain to Estepona,

The Estepona promenade will be host to the 9th World Ham Competition, also known as ‘Popi’ from August 8 to 15. Sixty-five ham producers from all over Spain, are meeting at this gastronomic event, sponsored by the Provincial Council through its food quality brand ‘Sabor a Málaga’.

Best Iberian hams, and more

In addition to being able to try top-quality Spanish products, cheeses and wines at low prices, visitors to the event will be able to enjoy a series of free open-air concerts. The official opening will take place Thursday August 8 at 9.30pm, and will feature a performance by Navajita Plateá.

Search to find best Iberian ham cutter

Last year, the Popi World Ham Competition attracted more than 200,000 visitors. The competition is an excellent showcase for Andalusian and Malaga products. Last year, 69 of the most important ham producers from around Spain were present. The man behind the competition, José María Téllez, better known as ‘Popi’, a professional ham cutter and promoter of the event, came up with the idea as an extension of ham-cutting competitions that he had previously organised. He wanted more people to learn to appreciate and enjoy this fine gastronomic treat. According to Popi, most people only know the biggest producers, but he believes there are so many more excellent products out there that people would love to try, and that, as well, need more exposure. Apart from the excellent artisanal product that is Spanish ham, his hope is to promote the fine art of ham cutting which doesn’t get the exposure it deserves.

The event is open to everyone and while the ham on offer isn’t free, the ham cutters are selling samples at the lowest possible prices.