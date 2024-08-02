Best Iberian ham in the World contest

By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 02 Aug 2024 • 8:04 • 1 minute read
Displaying the art of professional ham cutting.
Credit: javi_indy, Freepik
The 9th ‘Popi’ Ham Competition will bring together 65 ham producers from all over Spain to Estepona,
The Estepona promenade will be host to the 9th World Ham Competition, also known as ‘Popi’ from August 8 to 15. Sixty-five ham producers from all over Spain, are meeting at this gastronomic event, sponsored by the Provincial Council through its food quality brand ‘Sabor a Málaga’.
In addition to being able to try top-quality Spanish products, cheeses and wines at low prices, visitors to the event will be able to enjoy a series of free open-air concerts. The official opening will take place Thursday August 8 at 9.30pm, and will feature a performance by Navajita Plateá.
Last year, the Popi World Ham Competition attracted more than 200,000 visitors. The competition is an excellent showcase for Andalusian and Malaga products. Last year, 69 of the most important ham producers from around Spain were present. The man behind the competition, José María Téllez, better known as ‘Popi’, a professional ham cutter and promoter of the event, came up with the idea as an extension of ham-cutting competitions that he had previously organised. He wanted more people to learn to appreciate and enjoy this fine gastronomic treat. According to Popi, most people only know the biggest producers, but he believes there are so many more excellent products out there that people would love to try, and that, as well, need more exposure. Apart from the excellent artisanal product that is Spanish ham, his hope is to promote the fine art of ham cutting which doesn’t get the exposure it deserves.
The event is open to everyone and while the ham on offer isn’t free, the ham cutters are selling samples at the lowest possible prices.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.