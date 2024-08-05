Barcelona restaurant named `Best Restaurant in the World´

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 18:17 • 1 minute read

A Barcelona based restaurant has just been ranked as the best restaurant on the planet

Disfrutar, a restaurant in Barcelona run by chefs Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas, has just been awarded the title of the World´s Best Restaurant 2024 as well as the Best Restaurant in Europe, in the ceremony for The World´s 50 Best Restaurants awards, which was held in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

The accolades celebrate the most outstanding gastronomy globally, recognising the talents of the chefs responsible and include restaurants spanning from 26 territories over 5 continents. The Wednesday night ceremony announced the full list of restaurants considered to be among the top 50 across the globe, including three restaurants with the talent to entre the list for the first time.

Disfrutar, which is the Spanish verb for `enjoy´, reached second place in the awards of 2023, and is renowned for combining the most modern techniques with exquisite ingredients, creating a superior fine dining experience, which delights and surprises diners in equal measure. The tasting menu is described by the restaurant itself as `…avant-garde cuisine […] where the dishes stand out for their great, markedly Mediterranean identity. […] daring, fun and modern cuisine searching for taste as the main priority´.

Europe home to the top 4 restaurants in the world

Through the awards, European restaurants showed themselves to be winners in the world of cuisine, with Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo (Basque Country) second on the list, Table by Bruno Verjus in Paris ranking in third place, followed by Diverxo in Madrid at No.4. Two other Spanish restaurants are also amongst the top 50, with Quique Dacosta in Dénia, Alicante at No.15 and Elkano in Geteria, Basque Country at No.28.

The awards for the 50 most highly rated restaurants in the world are the result sum of votes from 1,080 restaurant industry specialists and gourmets who make up The World´s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, which comprises of 27 regions worldwide. Each region is made up of 40 members, and the academy emphasises that the voting process is not influenced by any sponsors of the event itself.