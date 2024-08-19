By Eleanor EWN • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 18:46 • 1 minute read

Woman flees wildfire in southern France. Credit: Menor Rondon. X.

Two wildfires raging through southern France have forced authorities to evacuate thousands of holidaymakers from campsites and tourist hotspots as strong winds sent the flames blazing through rural areas.

Around 3,000 holidaymakers fled campsites close to the coastal town of Canet-en-Roussillon, near Perpignan. Dozens of others also had to abandon their homes in Frontignan, near Montpellier.

Firefighters tasked with fighting the infernos over the weekend finally managed to extinguish them this morning. Though the flames seem to have died for now, the risk of a flare-up remains high. Around half of the 600 firefighters deployed to battle the blazes in France will remain to ensure no more fires break out.

Smaller fires were also reported in southern France but were kept under control. The combination of strong winds with hot and dry weather is dangerous and one that is contributing to the many wildfires raging across Europe.

11 Planes and Two Helicopters Needed to Put Out the Wildfires

11 different planes, a water bomber helicopter, and a Dragon helicopter were all sent into action in Frontignan in an attempt to put out fires in fields and forests. Firefighters even used water in private swimming pools to tackle the blazes.

At the same time, the fire in Montpellier destroyed at least 300 hectares (740 acres) of land. Images show huge swathes of farmland and countryside blackened by the inferno.

Wildfires Threaten World War I Memorials in Turkey

Fires also ravaged parts of Turkey last week, with firefighters finally managing to tackle the blazes on Friday. A mix of hot, dry, and windy weather led to a series of fires, including one that threatened World War I memorials and graves at the Gallipoli battle site.

The flames even reached Canterbury Cemetery, where soldiers from New Zealand are buried. Images of soot-covered graves reveal how close the fire came to the memorial.

Officials report the fire was started by a spark from electricity lines located throughout forested areas.