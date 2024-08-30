Free historical tours Casares

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 0:05 • 1 minute read

The tour in English. Credit. Ayuntamiento de Casares, Facebook

Casares is offering free historical tours of the picturesque historic town at dusk.

Casares Town Hall is promoting an evening plan so that residents and visitors can take a free cultural walking tour at dusk through the historic centre of the little Pueblo Blanco, in which they are shown historical curiosities and told curious anecdotes about the main landmarks of this town located in the westernmost area of the Costa del Sol. Tours are also on on offer in English.

According to a post on the council’s Facebook page, this free story-telling route is held every Wednesday at dusk during the months of August and September. This is a two-hour tour of the historic centre of Casares, in which those who join learn about the natural characteristics of the town, the significance of its geographical location and how both things have influenced a fascinating history that began 300,000 years ago and continues to the present day.

Historical tales of Phoenicians, Romans and Berbers in Casares

Phoenicians, Romans and Berbers, with a unique hamlet that shows its Andalusian influence in the Late Middle Ages, which witnessed the transition from the Muslim to the Christian era, where important historical milestones were experienced such as the expulsion of the Moors, with the operation of its Capuchin convent, during the War of Independence, with the development and fall of activities such as viticulture or mining, and, of course, with the birth of Blas Infante in Casares.

The Town Hall points out that the average capacity of these visits, which also stop to contemplate different landscapes of Casares, is between 15 and 20 people, both for visitors who spend a few days in the town or on the coast and local residents. More info in available from the Casares tourist office by email on turismo@casares.es or by telephone on 952895521 o 600413121.