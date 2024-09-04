By Eleanor EWN • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 9:54 • 2 minutes read

Nicole Kidman will set pulses racing with her new film 'Baby Girl'. Credit: Christian Cortave. X.

This edition of the Venice Film Festival will surely go down as one of the best, with a strong line-up of films and a star-studded guest list from Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz to Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton.

1. Pedro Almodóvar Receives 17-Minute Standing Ovation for The Room Next Door

Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film, The Room Next Door, starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, premiered at the Venice Film Festival to a rapturous standing ovation. The 17-minute ovation was the longest of the festival thus far.

After the screening, Almodóvar embraced Moore and Swinton, and the trio descended the stairs, shaking hands with fans. The crowd chanted “Pedro! Pedro!” as the director basked in the applause.

A New York-Set Story

The film, Almodóvar’s first English-language feature, is set in New York City. It follows the story of two former friends, Ingrid and Martha, who reconnect after many years. Ingrid, a successful novelist, offers support to Martha as she battles cancer. It’s one of the many blockbusters to look forward to this autumn.

Moore and Swinton’s Venice History

Both Moore and Swinton are frequent attendees of the Venice Film Festival. Moore has previously won best actress awards for her performances in Far From Heaven and I Am Love. Swinton has also won a best actress award and received a lifetime achievement award at the festival.

Almodóvar’s Venice Legacy

Almodóvar has a long history with the Venice Film Festival, having premiered several of his films there. He has won numerous awards, including the best screenplay award for Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and a lifetime achievement award.

He will also win the Lifetime Achievement award at San Sebastián Film Festival later this month.

2. Babygirl: A Tale of Desire and Deception

Nicole Kidman stars in what will be one of the most talked-about films of the year. Kidman plays Romy, a successful CEO, appears to have it all: a loving husband, two children, and a thriving career. However, beneath the surface, she struggles with a sense of emptiness and a desire for more.

Romy begins an affair with Samuel, a younger intern, who challenges her and ignites a passion she thought she had lost. As their relationship intensifies, Romy grapples with the consequences and the potential for destruction.

Exploring Desire and Vulnerability

Babygirl delves into themes of desire, vulnerability, and power dynamics. Romy’s journey of self-discovery is both captivating and unsettling.

Director Halina Reijn expertly explores the complexities of human relationships and the blurred lines between desire and control. The film avoids moral judgments and embraces the contradictory forces that shape individuals.

Performances and Comparisons

Nicole Kidman delivers a powerful performance as Romy, capturing her inner turmoil and vulnerability. Antonio Banderas provides a strong supporting role.

While Babygirl is a bold and thought-provoking film, it may not be as groundbreaking as some other erotic dramas. Comparisons to films like The Piano Teacher, Elle, and Eyes Wide Shut are inevitable, but Babygirl offers a unique perspective and explores themes in its own way.

Still Plenty to Come at the Festival

This autumn promises many blockbuster films and a lively film festival season too. Film buffs across the world still have much to look forward to!