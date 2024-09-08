Stevie Spit: Local Hero of the Costa Blanca

By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 12:46 • 3 minutes read

Stevie Spit proudly presents his BEM, Credit: Audrey Gorman

On Tuesday September 3, the Costa Blanca community was deeply saddened to wake up to the news of the loss of their beloved Stevie Spit, a local hero who had left an indelible mark.

His passing, after a brief illness, is a profound loss felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Stevie’s impact on the Costa Blanca community has been immense, and his absence will be deeply felt by many for a long time to come.

A shining light in our community, as an entertainer, he had dedicated more than 30 years of his life to bringing joy and laughter to the masses. Stevie started his professional career on July 4 1987, when he performed in Hammersmith, London, as a teenager.

On that day, a star was born, and we on the Costa Blanca were fortunate enough to have been entertained by him for many years. He has shocked us with his late-night performances and drag acts, delighted us with his tribute bands, enamoured us with his children’s shows, and dazzled us with his variety shows… his talent knew no bounds.

Stevie Spit: Organiser of the Live Lounge

When COVID struck and watching acts perform live in bars became a thing of the past, it was Stevie who galvanised the community, and the Live Lounge was born. How many of us tuned in to the many Live Lounge performances to feel that human connection and some sense of normality?

It was Stevie who would look out for new talent joining the entertainment circle, taking them under his wing, and providing them with opportunities to help them shine. This included allocating them a spot during one of his many fundraising events or even bringing them on stage during one of his own shows.

Stevie Spit honoured with a British Empire Medal

Stevie Spit was a man of great heart and generosity, always ready to support those in need, both at home and abroad. His dedication to charity was so profound that he was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his charity services in the New Year’s Honours List of December 2019.

Stevie Spit: Patron of Samaritans in Spain

He was a key figure in several local charitable organisations, including my own, Samaritans in Spain, where he served as Patron. His unwavering commitment to our cause and his independent fundraising events in our honour, which raised thousands of euros, were testaments to his generosity.

When we received an award for our services to the English-speaking community of Spain, Stevie was one of the first to congratulate us and ‘demand’ that we make a big thing out of it He even went one step further and invited us to share the spotlight at his White Party which was so well attended, that for the first time, I was nervous making a speech!

Stevie Spit: The heart and soul of the community

Understandably, when news of Stevie’s cancer diagnosis reached everyone, it was like the world stood still as we all tried to make sense of it all. That feeling was very quickly replaced by a need to do something for the man who had done so much for so many.

The phrase ‘it’s your turn’ summed up what happened next as the community rallied in the only way they knew how. From contributing to a dedicated donation page and organising gatherings at different locations, to actively participating in various events, offering their time as volunteers, showcasing their talents, giving away auction and raffle items, and utilising media platforms to raise awareness, the community united in a remarkable display of solidarity.

Stevie Spit Benefit Gala

The most recent event, the Stevie Spit Benefit Gala, which took place on August 28, was the result of meticulous planning and coordination over several months. It also gave the organiser, Audrey Gorman, first-hand experience of just how much goes into putting events of this magnitude together, something which Stevie knew only too well.

The Gala took place at De Barra’s Irish Bar in El Galan, and the entire community came out in full force to express their unwavering love and support for the man who had tirelessly dedicated himself to helping others. This included all of the entertainers who took to the stage one by one to sing, dance and bring joy to the gathering crowds. As Stevie’s best friend, Eileen Gleave, said at the time, “It was overwhelming.”

All that remains now is to say goodbye to a man who has left a hole that can never be filled. One thing’s for sure, though: He will have left us knowing he was truly loved by all.

