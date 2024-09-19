Prague declared Europe’s best student city

By John Smith • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 14:08 • 1 minute read

Students enjoying the life style Credit: Nejron Photo Shutterstock

A European wide survey undertaken by The Campus Advisor found that Prague in the Czech Republic was the best city for students overall.

Interestingly the United Kingdom had more cities than any other country in the top 50 whilst Spain had five candidates in the list with Granada taking fifth place.

Students rate 50 university cities

The findings were the result of extensive analysis of over 17,000 authentic ratings, reviews, and surveys submitted by students and the rankings were based solely on the data collected.

To reach the ranking for each city, a list of key factors was created which took into account the proportion of students in the population, academic environment, student friendliness, cost of living, cultural diversity, nightlife, public transport, amenities, safety, and more.

Prague is number one

Prague just pipped Heidelberg (Germany) at the post to take the title and a typical reviewer commented “Prague is calm but exciting. Many places to visit and see. Located in heart of Europe makes it great for short trips and even local tourism.

“Nightlife is great. Endless opportunities and possibilities of hobbies and fun activities. Mostly what makes me happy is amount of parks in city where you can enjoy company of friends and beautiful landscapes.”

Students have all manner of opportunities these days and it is not just about studying, but creating a well rounded individual who is educated but also gains independence and understanding by living the student life.

Only let down by cost of living and cultural diversity

Although many countries in Eastern Europe have much lower costs of living than their Western neighbours, this was an area where Prague lost out somewhat only being the 16th cheapest city in the list, beaten by neighbours Krakow, Budapest, Warsaw and the Czech city of Brno.

Its other weak spot was cultural diversity, falling well behind the likes of Amsterdam, Berlin and London but overall it still managed to beat the other 49 contestants for overall top place.

To view the entire list, visit https://www.thecampusadvisor.com/best-of/50-Best-Student-Cities-in-Europe-2024/Ranking/112