Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Prague

By John Smith •
Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 17:00
New Year’s Eve Prague before the firework ban
Credit: Jan Fidler flickr
Although the old days of tremendous firework displays in Prague for New Year’s Eve are over, the Czech Tourist Office still expects some 90,000 foreign visitors with the majority coming from Germany.
December 31 isn’t just New Year’s Eve for those living in the Czech Republic as it is also known as Silvestr since it coincides with the consecration of Pope Sylvester I, who later became a saint and served as Pontiff from 314 to 335.
Pork is on the menu for New Year’s Day and is served with lentils topped by a fried egg but very few people will eat poultry as to eat anything with wings could see your luck fly away.
The very traditional however will tuck in to a boiled pork head at midnight with grated horseradish and lentils which symbolise money are always popular the following day.
There are quite a few superstitions which follow on from the refusal to eat poultry and these include, no hanging of clothes on a clothes line on December 31 as that could mean a member of the family may die.
Cut an apple in half to see your future and it will be bad if the seeds form a cross but good if it looks like star.
The favourite saying on New Year’s Day is not ‘What goes on in Vegas stays in Vegas’ but ‘What you do on New Year’s Day, you’ll do every day for the next year’ which basically encourages people to do as little work as possible otherwise you’ll end up cleaning or washing for the rest of 2024.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.