Prague Zoo’s female Chinese pangolin Šiška
Credit: Petr Hamerník, Prague Zoo
Although the word Pangolin could easily describe an exotic firework from the Far East, people who live in Prague won’t be seeing any fireworks to welcome the New Year.
It is now five years since Prague City Council (like some other European cities) decided not to run an official firework display on the grounds that they were bad for the environment and also scared pets and local wildlife.
This year however, according to the Czech News Agency, it will be possible for families who live in Prague (or can prove that a member commutes into the city for work) will be able to visit a number of different sites on New Year’s Day for the nominal cost of CZK1 (4 euro cents).
This is where the Pangolin comes into play as Šiška, Europe’s first ever example to be born in captivity is a minor miracle who can been seen at the Prague Zoo.
Other options in this cheap deal include the Botanical Gardens, the Public Transport Museum and and the seven Prague towers managed by the city company Prague City Tourism.
There is no getting around the lack of a firework display by letting off your own as it is prohibited to let off noisy fireworks in particular in conservation areas, on floodplains, in natural parks and protected areas, around waterways and on islands, dams and dykes, in the vicinity of the zoo and near homes for the elderly and other residential social facilities.
The police will be on alert and ready to hand out fines for anyone who breaks the rules.
