Ban on the Bang: 16 Dutch municipalities are banning consumer fireworks this New Year’s Eve

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 11:11

'Mopping with the tap open' Credit: Billy Hicks Wikipedia

IT has been made official that 16 Dutch municipalities will completely ban consumer fireworks this New Year’s Eve, with an additional three who also plan to ban fireworks from 2024/25.

The municipalities of Tilburg, Arnhem, Amersfoort, and Eindhoven are banning fireworks in the entire municipality for the first time this year whilst Ede, Zwolle, and Zupthen plan to do so next year. However, most places with firework bans are organising central fireworks shows for all to watch and bring in the New Year.

Of the 342 municipalities that have decided not to ban fireworks on December 31, many of them explained that local bans were too difficult to enforce. Others said they don’t need a ban because fireworks either don’t cause problems at all in the municipality or the problems are mainly caused by illegal fireworks that are already banned. Some stated their local residents were firmly against a ban.

Several municipalities, often on the border, think an entire European ban is preferable. Hillegom stated that “we are waiting for national and European legislation. As long as that doesn’t exist, we’ll be mopping with the tap open.” EWN assumes that translates to setting off a lot of fireworks!