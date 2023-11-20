Ban on the Bang: 16 Dutch municipalities are banning consumer fireworks this New Year’s Eve

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 11:11
'Mopping with the tap open'
Credit: Billy Hicks Wikipedia
IT has been made official that 16 Dutch municipalities will completely ban consumer fireworks this New Year’s Eve, with an additional three who also plan to ban fireworks from 2024/25.
The municipalities of Tilburg, Arnhem, Amersfoort, and Eindhoven are banning fireworks in the entire municipality for the first time this year whilst Ede, Zwolle, and Zupthen plan to do so next year. However, most places with firework bans are organising central fireworks shows for all to watch and bring in the New Year.
Of the 342 municipalities that have decided not to ban fireworks on December 31, many of them explained that local bans were too difficult to enforce. Others said they don’t need a ban because fireworks either don’t cause problems at all in the municipality or the problems are mainly caused by illegal fireworks that are already banned. Some stated their local residents were firmly against a ban.
Several municipalities, often on the border, think an entire European ban is preferable. Hillegom stated that “we are waiting for national and European legislation. As long as that doesn’t exist, we’ll be mopping with the tap open.” EWN assumes that translates to setting off a lot of fireworks!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.