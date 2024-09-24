By Letara Draghia • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 16:44 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay

If you’re an expatriate living in Europe, the principle of jus sanguinis, or “right of blood”, might offer you a unique opportunity to obtain European citizenship through your ancestry.

Whether your grandparents were Italian or your great-grandparents were German, the right of blood scheme allows individuals to claim citizenship based on their familial lineage, even if they were born outside the country.

Which European countries offer citizenship through jus saguinis or “right of blood”?

Many European countries, including Italy and Germany, have laws that recognise this principle, making it easier for people with European roots to reconnect with their heritage and enjoy the benefits of EU citizenship.

Italian citizenship, for instance, can be passed down through multiple generations, meaning that you may qualify even if your ancestor was born several generations ago. The process often requires documentation such as birth and marriage certificates, but the rewards are significant, including the ability to live, work, and travel freely.

Certain EU countries offer more accessible pathways to citizenship through descent, with Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Croatia, Latvia and Lithuania being among the most accommodating. These countries tend to have more streamlined processes for those with ancestral ties.

Other EU nations also allow citizenship by descent, but often impose stricter criteria, requiring a deeper level of verification and specific circumstances to be met, including passing a language test.

There is no overarching EU policy governing citizenship by descent. Each member state operates under its own laws, procedures and requirements, meaning that application processes and documentation can vary significantly depending on the country.

How to apply for citizenship through jus sanguinis

The process of applying for citizenship through jus sanguinis can be time-consuming and bureaucratic. You’ll need to ensure all your documents are in order and translated, especially when dealing with countries like Italy where strict documentation rules apply. Patience is key as applications can take months or even years to process, depending on your situation.

Why go through the hassle, you may ask? Well, gaining citizenship in an EU country offers tangible perks, such as access to healthcare, education and social services. It also opens doors to working without the need for a special visa in any EU member state, from bustling cities like Berlin to the scenic Tuscan countryside.

But the advantages go beyond legal rights. For many, this journey is also about cultural and emotional connections. Being recognised as a citizen of your ancestral country can deepen ties to your family’s past, allowing you to engage with your heritage on a new level.

However, some complexities arise with dual citizenship. While many EU countries, including Italy, permit dual citizenship, others like Austria may not, which could lead to the need to renounce your original citizenship. Additionally, tax obligations may arise, especially if you spend significant time in your new country.

Another path to citizenship is jus soli – “right of soil”.