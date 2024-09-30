By Letara Draghia • Updated: 30 Sep 2024 • 22:25 • 6 minutes read

With the rainy season fast approaching across much of Europe, many expatriates and locals face an unwelcome but common problem in their homes: mould.

From old historic townhouses to modern apartments, the combination of rain, condensation and poor ventilation can create the perfect environment for mould growth. Whether you’re living in a humid Mediterranean region or a colder northern European climate, taking proactive steps to combat dampness and mould can not only protect your home but also your health.

This guide explores how to manage dampness and mould in your home using evidence-based methods, natural remedies, and practical advice. Plus, it explains why traditional mould sprays containing bleach might not be the best option and what alternatives work better for both your health and your home.

Why mould and dampness are common in European homes

Europe’s diverse climate means homes are built to withstand a variety of weather conditions. In southern Europe, homes are often designed for hot weather, featuring stone or marble floors to keep interiors cool. In northern Europe, insulation and double-glazed windows help retain heat during long winters. However, both types of homes can face challenges when it comes to managing moisture and preventing mould.

In the rainy months, moisture from outside can seep into homes, and condensation from everyday activities like cooking and showering adds to the problem. Homes that are tightly sealed to conserve energy may lack adequate ventilation, exacerbating the issue. Mould thrives in dark, damp areas, and if left unchecked, it can cause respiratory problems, allergic reactions, and even structural damage to your home.

Why bleach isn’t the best solution for mould removal

When you first spot mould on a wall or ceiling, it might be tempting to reach for a common mould spray that’s usually packed with bleach. These sprays claim to kill mould instantly, but bleach-based products may not be the best choice for a few reasons:

Toxicity: Bleach is a harsh chemical that can release dangerous fumes into your home, especially in enclosed areas. Exposure to bleach can irritate your skin, eyes and respiratory system. This is particularly concerning if you have children or pets at home. A study conducted by the European Respiratory Society highlighted the link between household chemical exposure and respiratory conditions, suggesting that frequent use of cleaning products containing bleach and other harsh chemicals could lead to long-term health issues.

Limited effectiveness: Bleach may seem to clear mould on the surface, but it often doesn’t address the underlying issue. Mould spores can penetrate deep into porous surfaces like drywall and wood, and bleach may not reach these areas. This means the mould could return soon after cleaning it with bleach. Bleach can “feed” mould spores: Mould typically thrives in neutral to slightly acidic environments, but bleach is highly alkaline. While this alkalinity might kill surface mould temporarily, some mould species can adapt to the changed pH levels over time. Once the bleach evaporates, the environment can become conducive for mould spores to return and multiply, especially if there’s already an underlying moisture problem.

Bleach sprays also contain a significant amount of water, and on porous surfaces, the water can seep into the material, providing moisture that mould needs to thrive. The chlorine in bleach evaporates quickly, leaving behind the water, which can contribute to an environment in which mould flourishes. Essentially, while bleach may appear to kill the mould on the surface, it can actually create the ideal conditions for the mould to return, often even more aggressively.

Natural alternatives: Safe, effective ways to clean mould

If bleach-based sprays aren’t safe, what should you use instead? Luckily, there are plenty of natural and non-toxic alternatives that are just as effective – if not more so – in keeping mould at bay.

White cleaning vinegar

White vinegar is a natural disinfectant that kills many types of mould. It’s also completely non-toxic, making it a safer option for households. You simply pour some undiluted white vinegar into a spray bottle and spray the affected area thoroughly. Leave it for at least an hour and then wipe down the area with a damp cloth.

White vinegar’s acidity breaks down mould at the root and can prevent regrowth. According to a study published in the journal Environmental Health Insights, vinegar has been found to be highly effective against mould in comparison to chemical alternatives .

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is another natural mould killer, thanks to its antifungal and antibacterial properties. Simply mix 1 teaspoon of tea tree oil with 1 cup of water in a spray bottle and spray directly onto the mouldy surface. Let it sit for a few hours, then wipe the surface with a clean cloth.

Bicarbonate of soda

Bicarbonate of soda, is great for mould removal, particularly on porous surfaces where you want to avoid harsh chemicals. It’s also a natural deodoriser. Create a paste by mixing bicarbonate of soda with a little water. Apply the paste to the mouldy area and scrub with a brush. Rinse with water and wipe clean.

Preventing dampness in the home: Dehumidifiers, ventilation and absorbing moisture

In addition to cleaning up existing mould, it’s crucial to address the root cause: excess moisture. There are several strategies to prevent dampness from building up in your home.

Use a dehumidifier

Dehumidifiers are highly effective in removing excess moisture from the air. They can be especially useful during rainy seasons when the air is naturally more humid. Use a dehumidifier in problem areas such as basements, bathrooms, or kitchens, where moisture tends to accumulate. Empty the water tank regularly and keep the filters clean to ensure maximum efficiency.

Research from the European Journal of Public Health suggests that keeping indoor humidity levels below 60 per cent can significantly reduce the risk of mould growth. This is easier said than done though. Summers can sometimes reach humidity levels of 90+ per cent where I live in southern Spain!

Improve ventilation

One of the simplest ways to reduce dampness in your home is to ensure good airflow. Homes built for hot weather, such as those in southern Europe, may not be designed for effective ventilation during colder months, which can lead to condensation and mould. Even in winter, it’s essential to open windows for a short time each day to allow fresh air to circulate.

In bathrooms and kitchens, extractor fans help reduce moisture buildup from showers and cooking.

If your home has marble flooring, which is common in southern Europe, moisture can collect on the cool surface and cause condensation. Regularly airing out these rooms can help reduce moisture.

Natural moisture absorbers

If you’re looking for low-cost ways to absorb dampness in your home, consider using everyday household items such as:

Bicarbonate of Soda: Leave open containers of bicarbonate of soda in areas prone to moisture, such as wardrobes or basements.

Charcoal: Charcoal briquettes are highly absorbent and can be placed in small containers to soak up moisture in cupboards or other confined spaces.

Uncooked rice: A well-known trick, placing uncooked rice in a dish can help absorb moisture in small spaces like drawers.

Fix structural issues causing dampness

While the tips above can help manage moisture and mould in the short term, you may need to address any structural issues in your home that could be contributing to the problem. Leaky roofs, windows, or plumbing can introduce moisture into your home. Regularly inspect your home for any leaks and repair them promptly, or ask your landlord.

In northern Europe, poor insulation can lead to cold spots where condensation collects. Consider upgrading insulation in problem areas like lofts, walls, and around windows.

If your home is letting in rainwater through gaps in doors or windows, sealing these areas with weatherseals can help keep moisture out.

Health risks of living with mould

While dealing with mould might seem like just a cosmetic issue, it can have serious health implications. Prolonged exposure to mould can cause allergic reactions with symptoms including sneezing, runny nose, red eyes, and skin rashes.

For people with asthma, mould can trigger attacks or make symptoms worse.

According to the World Health Organization, exposure to indoor mould has been linked to upper respiratory tract symptoms like coughing and wheezing in otherwise healthy people.

As the rainy season looms across Europe, it’s the perfect time to take action to prevent dampness and mould in your home. By opting for natural cleaning alternatives like white vinegar and tea tree oil, improving ventilation, using dehumidifiers, and addressing structural issues, you can protect your home and health from the negative effects of mould.

Remember that tackling the root cause of dampness is key to long-term prevention.

