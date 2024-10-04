Let´s celebrate our pets

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 6:00 • 2 minutes read

Three dogs sitting close together. Photo Credit, EWN.jpg

It´s World Animal Day, and the perfect time to shower a beloved four-legged friend with affection. Let´s all celebrate our love for our pets.

Happy World Animal Day! Today is the day to really show a favourite pet just how much you love them, as October 4 marks the 99th anniversary of World Animal Day. The day was celebrated for the first time back in 1925, on March 24, in Germany, in an event at the Berlin Sports Palace of which some 5,000 people are said to have attended [World Animal Protection]. The event was organised by German national Heinrich Zimmermann, a cynologist passionate about pets. Cynology refers to the study of the canine species and a cynologist specialises in the care and training of dogs. The change in date of the celebration is due to a planning hitch initially. Zimmermann had wanted the date to coincide with the feast day of the patron saint of animals, St. Francis of Assisi, which is indeed October 4. However, the chosen venue had not been available on that date so the event took place in March instead. Zimmermann finally got his wish in 1929 as the date was then changed to match the symbolic saint´s day. He worked relentlessly throughout the years to get the day recognised internationally, and in May 1931, The International Animal Protection Congress, which was being held in Florence, Italy, voted unanimously to honour World Animal Day on October 4 each year, worldwide [Wikipedia].

Nearly 50 percent of Spanish homes own pets

With 49 percent of Spanish households owning pets [Breedna.com], and more than 7,100 veterinary clinics and hospitals across the country [www.estudiosveterinarios.com], it is clear that Spain is home to a huge number of animal lovers. The country has had a bad name in the past for its treatment of animals, but now has an extensive community of animal welfare groups and charities working with vets to improve the quality of life of our four-legged friends living in Spain.

In 2003, in a plan to create more publicity for the celebration, the World Animal Day website was launched by Naturewatch Foundation, an animal welfare charity based in the UK, and in 2007 the organisation launched an Ambassador Programme to further spread the message [www.worldanimalday.org]. The day is designed to be a dedication to animals across the globe, and aims to raise awareness of issues detrimental to the wellbeing of animals, with the ultimate goal of improving animal welfare worldwide.