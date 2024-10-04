By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 19:03 • 1 minute read

The 4 paintings turned into auction items. Credit: Heart Research UK

The Cure are poised to launch their first new studio album in sixteen years, and to celebrate, singer Robert Smith will be auctioning prints of his artworks in aid of Heart Research UK.

Announced on his Instagram account on Friday, October 4, Robert Smith posted that 4 of his paintings, named after Cure songs, will be printed and signed and will be up for auction, with all proceeds going to charity.

Three of the four new paintings were inspired by the music and lyrics off tracks on the upcoming album release, ‘Songs Of A Lost World’, their first since 2008. The other is a close-up portrait resembling a Cure fan with a Geisha-like white face and characteristically badly applied lipstick.

Robert Smith announces first new Cure album in 16 years

The first song release from the new album was premiered on Mary Anne Hobbs BBC Radio 6 show on Thursday, September 26, along with the announcement of the release date for the new album, to the joy of shoegazers, goths, and Cure fans of all denominations everywhere.

The band had been on the cusp of releasing a new album back in 2019, but events delayed continuation on the project, which at the time had some 19 songs, each over 10 minutes long. Presumably, studio editing during the pandemic was a major obstacle.

The prints of Smith’s paintings will be available to bid on from October 13. Information on how to do so will be published on his Instagram account.