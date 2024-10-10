Pay to see the Trevi Fountain

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 9:18 • 1 minute read

Trevi Fountain overcrowding. Credit: Dennis MacDonald - Shutterstock

Rome could introduce a fee to visit the Trevi Fountain in a bid to lessen crowds and stop disrespectful tourists eating pizza at the monument.

The proposal comes as just one suggestion by Rome’s councillor for tourism, who says the idea is not to make money but to control the crowds. Under the proposed system, local people will continue to enjoy free access to the Baroque fountain, while tourists will have to pay a token €1.

The ‘must visit’ site on Rome’s tourist trail has long been problematic, with masses of tourists gathering at the marble masterpiece to take photos and throw in a coin for good luck. But no one is in any doubt that the ever-increasing hoards are leading to issues of safety and lessening the enjoyment of everyone.

Locals offended by tourists munching on pizza at Trevi Fountain

According to Alessandro Onorato, the councillor of tourism and author of the proposal, by controlling access more, it is hoped that they can better reduce the number of pickpockets operating in the area and impede the less culturally sensitive from eating ice cream and pizza at the beloved fountain, something native Romans find offensive.

No firm decision is likely to be made until after November, when the Trevi Fountain is due to be partially closed for cleaning and only a limited number of visitors will be allowed in to see it.

The new tourist fee, while only in the proposal stage, is not the first of its kind in Italy. Earlier in 2024, Venice trialled a €5 day ticket for day trippers arriving during peak periods, with the aim of encouraging people to think twice about the date of their visit. The experiment met with mixed responses from locals. Giorgia Meloni‘s government is also said to be considering raising Italy’s tourist tax to tackle tourist overcrowding in cities, including Rome and Florence.