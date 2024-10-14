By Johanna Gardener • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 19:54 • 1 minute read

T-Flight high speed train Credit: X:@RobbReport

The innovative high speed train, T-Flight, will use magnetic levitation (maglev) technology to ensure no friction for speedier and almost silent journeys.

Reaching speeds of 387mph (623km/h) on short tracks in a recent development of the train, it is hoped that T-Flight will eventually reach speeds of upto 1,243mph (2,999km/h), faster than most commercial planes including the Boeing 737. The idea came from the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), with the master plan being to one day cover the four hour, 650 mile (1,055km) journey between Wuhan and Beijing in just 30 minutes!

T-Flight will outperform existing major high-speed trains worldwide

This is hardly a surprise when high-speed trains in China are already totting up speeds of around 217mph (350km/h) and Japan’s Bullet Train can top a startling speed of 275mph (443km/h), yet achieving a velocity five times faster seems barely imaginable. The answer to that is reduced atmospheric pressure in the tubes meaning that air resistance is kept at a minimum. The original concept was first proposed in 1910,and later garnered interest from Elon Musk, coinciding with his Hyperloop idea.

The high-speed train could become a global phenomenon for long distance travel

It is not only China which could benefit from this state of the art transport model, however. Designers of the model plan for it to change long-distance travel globally by using a vacuum-tube system. It will hopefully connect major cities, radically cutting travel time. Before this dream can become a reality however, it will need to undergo a series of tests on longer tracks and to iron out safety and technological concerns before the train can be considered for Chinese and Global markets.

Find other articles on transport