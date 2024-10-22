By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 12:41
• 2 minutes read
Possibly the best wedding & golf hotel in Mijas. Credit: Orange House Boutique Hotel Mijas.
Move over Marbella, there’s a new hotspot on the Costa del Sol, more specifically in Cala de Mijas. It’s turning heads faster than a drive off the 18th tee! The Orange House Boutique Hotel, nestled in the heart of La Cala de Mijas, offers what might just be the best wedding and golf accommodation in the area. With a rooftop bar to die for – Mijas’ only hotel with this luxury – and top-notch service that guests rave about on Tripadvisor, it’s no wonder they’re making a name for themselves.
Fancy sinking more than just putts? The Orange House Hotel has got golf lovers covered with some of the best golf accommodation packages on the Costa del Sol. Whether you’re an ace on the greens or still slicing your drives, it’s the perfect spot to unwind after a day on the fairways. Imagine this: a relaxed, serene setting where you can switch off, sip a cocktail, and relive those birdies. It doesn’t get any better than this for those who like to mix their golf with a bit of luxury!
For readers looking to say “I do” in style or tee off under the Mediterranean sun? The Orange House is a hole-in-one! The hotel’s cosy bar is the perfect spot for pre- and post-wedding tipples, where you can soak up the stunning views and cheers to the happy couple. And golfers, you’re just a swing away from some of the region’s most picturesque courses, making this the ideal base for hitting those fairways.
The Orange House Boutique Hotel prides itself on being Mijas’ only no-smoking, no-vaping hotel. That’s right, no puffing or vaping on their premises, ensuring every guest can enjoy the clean coastal breeze without a hint of haze. And if you’re thinking of bringing Fido along, think again- pets aren’t part of the package here.
Step inside, and you’ll find 22 uniquely designed rooms – cosy, chic, and dripping in comfort. Expect fluffy white towels, Rituals toiletries, and everything you need to feel right at home, from smart TVs to air conditioning. Plus, with their super-slick online check-in and keyless smartphone entry, there’s no waiting around. Simply rock up, head straight to your room, and let the good vibes begin.
Got questions? Reach out via email at info@theorangehouselacala.com or drop them a WhatsApp at (+34) 633 604 004. With a welcoming smile, a stunning location, and a vibe that’s as laid-back as the Mediterranean waves, the only thing you’ll be left wondering is why you didn’t find this place sooner.
Get more news in English from around Spain.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.