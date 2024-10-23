Cabrera Village: A Moorish retreat in Almeria

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 10:06 • 1 minute read

Discover Cabrera Village Images: Richard Kelly

CABRERA VILLAGE, perched in the Sierra Cabrera mountains of Almeria, is a quaint spot that combines beautiful scenery with a relaxed atmosphere. Built in the late 1980s, this small community showcases charming Moorish-style homes, featuring warm terracotta colours, cozy courtyards, and unique archways.

A Legacy Preserved: Peter Grosscurth’s Vision

The village was designed by Peter Grosscurth, who aimed to create a space that felt connected to the surrounding landscape. Although Peter has passed, his vision lives on in Cabrera Village, where residents honour his legacy by maintaining the character and beauty of the area. An archway in the village commemorates him, and each June, locals celebrate the San Pedro Fiesta, bringing everyone together to enjoy traditions and remember their shared history.

Dining at Riad Cabrera: A Taste of Morocco

Cabrera Village also boasts delightful spots like Riad Cabrera, a Moroccan-style restaurant that enhances the village’s Moorish vibes. This restaurant offers a taste of Moroccan cuisine, making it a favourite among locals and visitors.

Nature and Relaxation: Explore Cabrera’s Scenic Trails

With access to hiking trails and stunning views of both the mountains and the Mediterranean, Cabrera Village is perfect for nature lovers and anyone looking to unwind. Whether you’re considering a holiday home or simply want to explore, Cabrera Village has a laid-back atmosphere that makes it a lovely place to visit in southern Spain.

