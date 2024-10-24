By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 24 Oct 2024 • 14:13 • 3 minutes read

Shock and Horror: Spanish Property Owner jailed while squatter with fake contract lives rent-free and sublets on Airbnb! Credit: Shutterstock.

The bizarre drama unfolded in Seville, leaving a property owner behind bars while a cunning squatter lived rent-free and rented rooms out on Airbnb.

In an unbelievable turn of events in Seville, a property owner was detained by police while a brazen squatter lived rent-free and rented his rooms out on Airbnb. The scamming squatter – armed with nothing more than a bogus rental agreement – rented rooms out and made a profit while the owner of the property struggled for two years on his pension. Police and judges “protected” the squatter.

Here’s how this twisted tale unfolded, turning a quiet street into a courtroom drama.

It all started in November 2022, when Francisco Javier L.G. set his sights on a ground-floor flat on Calle Monsalves. The property, inherited by Ricardo and his sister from their late parents, was left unoccupied, and Francisco saw his opportunity. With a court-ordered eviction against him on another property due in December, he broke into the flat, changed the locks, and moved in without permission.

Property owner arrested for entering his own flat: Locked out and left out!

When Ricardo tried to enter his own property, he discovered that his key no longer worked. Assuming it was a mistake, he called a locksmith, expecting to get back inside quickly. Instead, he found Francisco claiming to be the rightful tenant- waving around a rental contract that would later prove to be completely fabricated.

When Ricardo called the local police, he thought he’d get help in removing the intruder. Instead, the officers believed Francisco’s claim that he had a valid contract and dismissed Ricardo’s complaints, effectively siding with the squatter.

Caught off guard: A night in the cells for the real owner

The next day, Ricardo spotted Francisco leaving the flat with bags, hopeful that the squatter was moving out. However, Francisco soon returned, flashing his fake contract to the police once again and even claiming to be living with a child. This was also proven to be a lie. The immediate result? Property owner Ricardo ended up in handcuffs, accused of trying to unlawfully enter his own property.

Truth comes out, but damage done.

A day later, the legal system finally took a closer look at Francisco’s rental agreement and found serious irregularities. The contract was filled with errors, including manipulated dates and signatures from fictitious tenants. Ricardo was released, but by then, he had already spent a humiliating night in custody.

The real scam: Squatter cashes in with Airbnb rentals!

As the case developed, the truth about Francisco’s scam emerged. Not only had he unlawfully occupied Ricardo’s property, but he was also subletting the flat on Airbnb, earning money off a home that wasn’t even his. With this evidence, the courts had no choice but to take action against him.

Prosecutors demanded eight months behind bars for Francisco, accusing him of document forgery and illegal occupancy. Yet, a plea deal was inexplicably reached – Francisco would avoid jail time if he returned the keys, paid €2,400 in damages over two years, and completed 60 days of community service. While any breach of this deal would send him straight to prison, is this enough punishment?

Owner’s plea: Where’s the justice?

For Ricardo, the real injustice wasn’t just losing his parents’ home – it was being treated like a criminal. He’s now pursuing legal action against the police, blaming them for handing over his home to a squatter based on a flimsy piece of paper they didn’t even bother to check properly. Speaking to Diario de Sevilla, he lamented, “I’m the real victim here, yet I was locked up while he was living in my flat. If the police had done their job, this would never have happened.”

Ricardo’s ordeal has left deep scars. He spent two years fighting for his home, all while struggling to make ends meet on a €480 monthly pension. He described it as “two years of living in fear and uncertainty, all because the system failed me.”

A broken system?

Many are asking the question; did the police bother to check the facts before siding with a squatter? Or were they just “too busy” to resolve the situation properly?

For now, Ricardo has his home back, but someone must be held accountable for the mistakes that turned his life upside down.

