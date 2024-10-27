Motril’s coastal transformation: A €1.6 million project

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Transforming the Costa Tropical
MOTRIL‘S coastal transformation project is moving forward, with major developments underway for the coastal pathway, a plan aimed at connecting the town’s coastline. The project, backed by the European Union’s Next Generation funds, is part of the ‘Motril Sustainable City’ plan and has a total budget of nearly €1.6 million.
The first phase, focused on restoring the coastal environment, has already secured an €862,000 contract for revegetation. This will see over 25,000 plants enhancing the coastal space. Additional work includes improving the beach infrastructure, with new benches, shaded areas, and accessible paths for pedestrians and cyclists.
Motril’s mayor, Luisa García Chamorro, expressed her excitement, saying this project will not only beautify the coast but also promote sustainability and tourism. She stated that the transformation is expected to be ready by next summer, making Motril’s coastline a top destination for both locals and visitors.
The project is a collaborative effort between several local departments, and the final contracts for furniture and amenities will be awarded by October 28. The improvements aim to create a modern, eco-friendly space for everyone to enjoy.
