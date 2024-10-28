By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 11:19 • 1 minute read

Image: Evolution, Mallorca International Film Festival / Facebook.

The 13th Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival (EMIFF) is set to begin on Friday, October 30, with an opening gala at Palma’s Teatre Principal.

During the event, renowned actress Annette Bening will be honoured with the Evolution Icon Award, and Oscar-winning cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle will receive the Cinematography Icon Award. German actress Emilia Schüle will also be recognised with the Evolution New Talent Award.

Awards Ceremony

The festival will conclude on Thursday, November 5, with the closing gala and awards ceremony at the Palma Congress Centre.

This year’s festival will showcase over 140 films, including 5 world premieres, 9 national premieres, and 5 screenings unique to the Balearic Islands.

The festival will also feature the Made in Balearic Islands section, which showcases 36 locally-produced films, both feature-length and short.

Grab Your Tickets

Tickets for screenings, as well as passes for the opening and closing events, can be purchased on the festival’s official website at evolutionfilmfestival.com.