By Johanna Gardener • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 21:56 • 3 minutes read

Black sand beaches in Reykjavík, Iceland are among top travel trend destinations for 2025 Credit: Shutterstock:oneinchpunch

In a rapidly changing world where stress often reigns, travel companies are collaborating to reveal the most thrilling travel trends for 2025—destinations specifically crafted to alleviate your worries.

As the world continues to navigate the complexities of modern life, travel companies are banding together to unveil the most exciting travel trends for 2025—destinations designed to melt away your stress and reconnect you with the beauty of nature. If you’re craving a truly authentic and rejuvenating escape, why not venture off the beaten path? Embrace the opportunity to explore innovative and unconventional travel experiences that promise not just relaxation, but a deeper connection to the world around you. Discover what’s trending for 2025 and let your next adventure be one that revitalizes your spirit.

Solo male travel: one of the most prevalent travel trends for 2025

Let’s kick off with solo male travel, which according to Omio, is on the rise. Yes. In 2025, travel companies are expecting to see a continued rise in men going it alone through jungles, mountains and across deserts. This is a trend that contradicts prior data, where solo female travel had surged. Omio commented: “From self-discovery to mental empowerment, independence to building confidence, there are lots of benefits to travelling alone.” They added: “Over the last few years, the trend has been heavily led by women, but we’re soon to see a surge in lone male voyagers with 30 per cent of men compared to 23 per cent of women planning a solo trip in 2025.” Not only are men planning to take off on solo ventures, but also to splash out while doing so with an average of 28 per cent of men planning to spend over €2,400.

Destination detours – why not go off the beaten track for 2025?

Expedia website has a different idea up its sleeve. It predicts that travellers will not only be embarking on normal trips but will be adding detours. These include locations near hotspots that can be added to the main trip. They make ideal day or multiple-day trips. An example of this would be Girona, a popular detour destination from popular tourist site, Barcelona. Or why not Reims from Paris or Brescia from Milan?

Booking site, Hotels.com has noticed a different trend: dinner reservations. It would seem that travelling on a shoestring is no longer the done thing and travellers prefer to make meal reservations whilst booking. Hotels around the world often come wrapped up with restaurants starring Michelin-starred chefs. Positive reviews on hotel restaurants, chefs and bars have increased exponentially, signalling that they are a popular choice with hotel guests, who like the novelty of reserving tables exclusively for hotel guests or the bonus of room service in style.

Out with FOMO and in with JOMO: the latest travel trend

Next up is an acronym: forget FOMO (fear of missing out); welcome JOMO (joy of missing out). Booking site, Vrbo claim that travellers are turning once again to a more optimistic-minimalistic travel perspective. The constant pressure on travellers to snap every single moment for social media, to avoid the panic of missing a key moment, scene or photo opportunity seems to play on the minds of many nowadays. Yet according to Vrbo, 2025 will see travellers embracing their missed opportunities. Vrbo commented: “JOMO travel means doing less on holiday to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and staying at cosy cabins or peaceful beach houses to boost relaxation and reconnection.” It would seem that the best way to experience JOMO travel is to stay in a secluded lakeside lodge or quaint beach house, where distraction is at a minimum; according to two-thirds of UK travellers claim to have felt less anxiety and a feeling of escapism and distance from the daily grind.

To conclude travel trends for 2025, let’s take a look at top phenomena…and I don’t mean supernatural. Vrbo returns with its list of top spots for visitors to experience the most extraordinary sites across the planet. Topping the charts are the ‘Black Sun’ starlings’ migration in Denmark’s Wadden Sea National Park, starling murmurations in the UK’s Somerset countryside and volcanoes, lava fields and black sand beaches in Reykjavík , Iceland.

As we approach 2025, embrace the excitement of new adventures and the promise of fresh experiences. It’s time to shed the familiar and embark on journeys that ignite your wanderlust and broaden your horizons.

Find other articles on Travel