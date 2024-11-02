La Cueva del Tesoro celebrates 50 years

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Nov 2024 • 11:11
• 1 minute read
50 years of ancient discoveries
Image: Shutterstock/Ezequiel Robles Ortiz
LA CUEVA DEL TESORO in Rincón de la Victoria is celebrating its 50th anniversary since opening to the public.
This fascinating cave, one of only ten underwater-origin caves in the world, has a rich history that dates back thousands of years. Originally owned by Enrique Laza Herrera, it was his nephew, Manuel Laza Palacio, who transformed it into a popular tourist destination in the 1970s.
Manuel’s passion for archaeology led to significant discoveries inside the cave, including ancient rock art and a ceramic lamp containing six gold coins from the 12th century. These findings contributed to the cave’s reputation, earning it the name ‘Cave of Treasure.’
Since it became a cultural asset in 1985, La Cueva del Tesoro has seen a huge increase in visitors, with more than 75,000 people exploring its depths in 2023 alone. The local government is committed to preserving this historic site, making it an essential part of Rincón de la Victoria’s cultural landscape. With its mysterious legends and rich archaeological treasures, La Cueva del Tesoro continues to draw locals and tourists, eager to uncover its secrets.
Read more Axarquia news, articles, and events here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.