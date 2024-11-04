By John Smith • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 12:46 • 1 minute read

Michał Szczerba visited the House of Lords in late October Credit: Michał Szczerba X

When British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met with the President of the European commission, Ursula von der Leyen in October, much was made about relationships between the two.

High level summit between UK and EU is a must for 2025

It was agreed in principle that there should be regular high level summits to discuss ways of to strengthen the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union and now it appears that if Poland gets its way, this will happen in the first half of 2025.

A member of the Polish ruling Civic Coalition and also an MEP, Michał Szczerba told Poland’s state PAP news agency: “An EU-UK summit will be held during the Polish presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2025.”

Not a plea to re-join EU but a reset in relations

He went on to confirm that in his opinion “The UK wants a reset in its relations with the EU,” and that having recently met with a UK Minister of State for Defence Vernon Coaker in London, it was clear that change is needed.

Szczerba told PAP “We have a new opening in the European Union, new priorities. They are consistent with the priorities of the Polish presidency and the UK government wants aa reset in EU-UK relations.”

Poland wants to grant special status to UK

He then went a step further suggesting that he believed the UK should be granted a special status in relations with the bloc.

This is certainly potentially good news for both the Labour Government and those in the UK who believed, or now believe, that Brexit was not likely to be beneficial to the country.