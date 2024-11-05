By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 15:03 • 1 minute read

Image: Bodegas Marqués de Riscal.

After finishing as runner-up for three consecutive years, Marqués de Riscal finally claimed the top spot at the World’s Best Vineyards awards this year.

Known for its impressive Rioja wines, the Marqués de Riscal estate was one of three Spanish vineyards to make it into the top 10, alongside Bodegas Ysios and Abadía Retuerta.

Top 50

In total, Spain saw eight vineyards secure positions within the top 50.

The World’s Best Vineyards awards highlight vineyards that offer extraordinary experiences, combining scenic beauty, rich history, gourmet dining, and immersive tours.

The Marqués de Riscal estate, also known as the City of Wine, is celebrated not only for its wines but for its striking, avant-garde hotel designed by architect Frank Gehry. Visitors can sample high-quality wines while taking in views of the expansive vineyard, which dates back to 1858.

With over 500 hectares of vineyards, Marqués de Riscal specializes in Tempranillo and Graciano grapes, reserving its oldest vines for its premier Barón de Chirel Reserva. Host Tim Atkin MW praised Marqués de Riscal as “a unique world of pleasure involving all the senses, and a vinous paradise.”

Second Place

The second-place honour went to Chile’s VIK vineyard, situated in a 4,300-hectare nature reserve in the Millahue Valley, where guests can enjoy tours, tastings, and horseback exploration of the reserve. South Africa’s Creation vineyard, known for its gourmet tasting menus and educational tours, earned third place.

Bodegas Ysios, another Rioja standout, took fourth place and was awarded the Highest Climber accolade after jumping 67 places since last year. Germany’s Schloss Johannisberg, a vineyard with deep roots in Riesling history, completed the top five.

Rounding Out Top 10

Rounding out the top 10 Vineyards were Maison Ruinart from Champagne, Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Abadía Retuerta, Weingut Dr. Loosen in Germany, and Durigutti Family Winemakers’ Finca Victoria in Argentina.