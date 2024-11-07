Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
The Ultramar Dansa contemporary dance festival in Dénia is marking its tenth anniversary from November 13 to 17 at the Social Centre auditorium.
Admission is free on most days, with limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.
However, tickets for the performances on Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, are priced at €10.
Tickets can be purchased online at notikumi.com or at the box office starting one hour before each performance.
The Teatro Auditorio Centro Social is located at C. Calderón, 4, 03700 Dénia. For more information call (+34) 966426165.
