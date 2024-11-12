Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Johanna Gardener
12 Nov 2024
AEMET has issued severe weather warnings for parts of Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands
Urgent weather updates have been issued regarding the effects of the new DANA, which is due to reach the Valencian Community from tomorrow evening.
According to AEMET, Spain’s national meteorological agency, Alicante’s northern coast and the southern coast of Valencia province are at “significant risk” as of Wednesday.
The news comes on the back of recent warnings that a second DANA could strike the Valencian Community once again on Tuesday night. AEMET has forecast that starting on the evening of Tuesday November 12 and hitting particularly hard on Wednesday Novemeber 13 and Thursday November 14, there will be ‘precipitation that could be strong, extensive and persistent.’
The AEMET has already pñublished details of the warning with a map indicating areas likely to be most affected, as well as providing an idea of the expected rainfall. Predictions suggest that rainfall will be torrential in some areas and that not only will it affect Alicante and Valencia, but will also strike the Balearic Islands.
Those living in the areas of Alicante, valencia and the Balearic Islands are urged to consult the map provided by AEMET. Across the Valencian Community, 40mm of rain is likely to accumulate in the space of one hour with risk of localised storms affecting northern Alicante and the southern coast of Valencia. To accompany this, a drop in temperature will also be on the cards due to a sizable mass of cold air moving from northern Europe to the Spanish Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.
Following heavy flooding in Valencia at the end of October, Spain is on high alert for similar extreme weather conditions. Across various affected areas of Spain, there have been positive steps to educate and advise local communities and residents of how to act and react in the case of severe weather warnings such as these and of the importance of being attentive to televised, radio-broadcast or Internet weather alerts. It is essential that the tragedy which occurred in several regions across Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and parts of Andalucía is not repeated and that if warnings like these are issued by AEMET, that they are taken seriously and with precaution.
