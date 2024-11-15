By John Smith • Published: 15 Nov 2024 • 11:55 • 2 minutes read

Hopefully this gas cylinder is empty otherwise it shouldn’t be in the garden Credit: Fermando flickr

The N332 website, created to bring traffic and other news concerning rules on driving in Spain in English has recently published details of a little known rule concerning carrying of gas cylinders in passenger vehicles.

As it gets colder so more people need to buy butane gas for heating

It Is particularly apt as the weather has already become colder in different parts of Spain and many people rely on gas for heating as well as cooking.

Unlike the UK for instance where the main supply of gas is provided via underground connections, much of Spain has to turn to gas bottles but there is a double catch if you want to collect and transport yourself.

In an idea world, the safest option is to have the canisters delivered to your door, by a registered supplier and this is a cheaper method than purchasing from a petrol station as the price is regulated.

As a slight aside, if you are a new arrival in Spain, be very careful of rogue gas inspectors who arrive at your door and pretend that they are official and can charge €100 plus for what they call is a legal inspection of your gas supply when in fact they are con artists.

Full gas canisters are very heavy and have the potential to turn into bombs if they are not handled properly so should be stored in a safe, well-ventilated area where there is little chance of ignition but there are rules concerning how you may transport the cylinders to your home.

The rules for transportation in a private vehicle are very clear

Spanish law allows you to transport up to two gas bottles in a car, but they must be carried in an upright, vertical position and the driver must ensure that the canisters are secured in the vehicle so that they cannot move during the journey.

The law also states that when you are carrying gas canisters, it is forbidden to park your vehicle in an underground car park for any length of time and it is also prohibited from carrying a gas cylinder on a two wheeled vehicle such as a motorbike.

The law and reality may be two different things

The law may say one thing, but anyone who has collected a gas cylinder from a petrol station will have seen, especially with small cars, the cannister being put in to the boot, side on with no form of restraint.