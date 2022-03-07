By Chris King • 07 March 2022 • 4:28

Putin believed to be hiding his alleged mistress and her four children in a Swiss chalet. image: wikipedia - kremlin.ru

Putin is believed to have hidden his alleged mistress, Alina Kabaeva, and her four kids, in a chalet in Switzerland



According to sources of the Mirror, Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have sent his alleged mistress, Alina Kabaeva, to Switzerland, where she is hiding out in a private chalet.

Famous for its neutrality, the Swiss country would seem an obvious choice as a hideout, due to the fact that her twin girls are thought to have been born there. It has never been confirmed that Putin is the father of any of her four children.

“While Putin carries out his assault on Ukraine, attacking innocent citizens, and causing a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland – for now, at least”, the source told the Mirror’s ‘Page Six’.

They added, “Alina has two young boys and twin girls with Putin, who were born in Switzerland. The kids all have Swiss passports, and I imagine she does also”.

Kabaeva, won two Olympic medals during her glittering career as a rhythmic gymnast, becoming one of Russia’s most decorated athletes in history. She won bronze in the 2000 Sydney Games, followed by gold in the 2004 Athens Olympics. There were also 21 European Championship medals, and 14 World Championship medals.

Putin’s private life has always been shrouded in mystery, although it is known he was married for about 30 years to air hostess Lyudmila Putina, divorcing in 2013. “I have a private life in which I do not permit interference. It must be respected”, he once said.

