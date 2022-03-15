By Chris King • 15 March 2022 • 0:23
AEMET activates yellow alert in Malaga province.
image: pxhere
AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has activated a yellow warning in Malaga province for this Tuesday, March 15. It will be in force from 7am until 9.59pm, with the warning of heavy rainfall, possibly as much as 15mm in one hour.
This alert applies specifically to Ronda, the Costa del Sol, and Guadalhorce. Winds of up to 70kph could also be experienced in the Poniente, Levante, and the capital of Almeria from 12 midday.
The Poniente region, and Almeria capital, will be on yellow alert from 12 noon until 23:59pm. A warning of northeasterly winds blowing with gusts of up to 70kph is in place, and also applies to the Levante area.
In the provinces of Jaen, the regions of Cazorla, Segura, Montes, and the capital itself are in a yellow warning. This will be in force from midnight tonight, Monday 14, for similar strength winds blowing in an easterly direction, mainly in higher areas, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.