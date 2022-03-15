By Chris King • 15 March 2022 • 0:23

AEMET activates yellow alert in Malaga province. image: pxhere

A yellow alert has been activated by AEMET in Malaga province



AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has activated a yellow warning in Malaga province for this Tuesday, March 15. It will be in force from 7am until 9.59pm, with the warning of heavy rainfall, possibly as much as 15mm in one hour.

This alert applies specifically to Ronda, the Costa del Sol, and Guadalhorce. Winds of up to 70kph could also be experienced in the Poniente, Levante, and the capital of Almeria from 12 midday.

The Poniente region, and Almeria capital, will be on yellow alert from 12 noon until 23:59pm. A warning of northeasterly winds blowing with gusts of up to 70kph is in place, and also applies to the Levante area.

In the provinces of Jaen, the regions of Cazorla, Segura, Montes, and the capital itself are in a yellow warning. This will be in force from midnight tonight, Monday 14, for similar strength winds blowing in an easterly direction, mainly in higher areas, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

