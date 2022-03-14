Stay indoors: Alert issued for Alicante, Almeria and Murcia

By Alex Glenn • 14 March 2022 • 16:29

Credit: EWN

Stay indoors: Air quality alert issued for Alicante, Almeria and Murcia provinces.

On Monday, March 14, an air quality alert warning was issued by N332. It is recommended that outdoor activities are avoided and masks are used where possible. Anyone suffering from respiratory issues should be aware.

Across the Alicante, Almeria and Murcia provinces dust can be seen hanging in the sky giving a strange yellow glow to the atmosphere. It is expected that this could carry on for a few days.

N332 took to social media and warned: “Alicante, Almería and Murcia provinces

“The air quality is very bad at the moment and this is expected to continue for the next few days.

“It is already apparent with the dust hanging in the sky, so we recommend avoiding outdoor activities, the use of a mask, taking special care for those individuals who suffer from respiratory related health problem.”

Followers on social media soon commented on the issue. One person said: “Its bad here just outside Albox, its the weirdest looking sky! But you just know a load of red rain/dust is going to be dumped shortly .”

Another person commented: “It’s the same all over folks, not just where you are locally !!!!”

A third person added: “At this very moment in Mar de Pulpí It is much worse – I cant post A photo but the sky is dark orange. Scary!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.