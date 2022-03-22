By Chris King • 22 March 2022 • 21:31

Another case of avian flu detected in Andalucia. Image: Pixabay

Central Laboratory of Algete confirms that another farm in Andalucia has an outbreak of avian flu



The Central Laboratory of Algete, in Madrid, has today, Tuesday, March 22, confirmed a new outbreak of avian flu in Andalucia. On this occasion, it has been detected in a fattening turkey farm in the Sevillian municipality of Arahal.

A total of approximately 17,700 birds are believed to be on the farm. It is located within the radius of the surveillance zone previously declared by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development in a neighbouring municipality.

This latest outbreak brings the total of those detected in Andalusia to 28. As detailed by the Junta de Andalucia, of this figure, 22 are in the province of Sevilla, and the remaining six are in Huelva.

An abnormal increase in the mortality of animals on the Arahal farm was detected last Tuesday 15. The official veterinary services of the Junta de Andalucia were notified, and the established protocol was followed, with samples taken and sent to the Central Laboratory of Algete for analysis.

The veterinary services of the Andalucian administration immediately proceeded to isolate the affected farm. A rigorous epidemiological survey was conducted to find out the possible origin of the outbreaks.

This can help to establish if other farms are at risk due to the movement of people and vehicles from the affected facility. Additionally, all the birds on the farm were slaughtered, while the feed and other materials that could carry the virus were disposed of.

Similarly, a restriction zone has been established around the outbreak, with a 3km protection zone, and a 1okm surveillance zone.

As in the previous outbreaks detected in the provinces of Sevilla and Huelva, the analysis carried out has shown that it is avian influenza of the H5N1 subtype. This is the one that has been affecting Europe in recent months. Although it has not shown any zoonotic potential, exposure to birds showing any symptoms consistent with the disease or found dead in the field is not recommended, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

