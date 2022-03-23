By Matthew Roscoe • 23 March 2022 • 22:15

Rain, rain, go away: Weather update for Alicante region Credit: Alvin Leopold/ Unsplash

WITH the rain still lashing it down across the Alicante region, here is a weather update for Thursday, March 24 – keep your fingers crossed for some sunshine!

According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), forecasts for the Alicante region on March 24 show that there will be a small respite in the heavy rains that have accompanied us throughout the week.

AEMET reports that there will only be small pockets of rain in the early hours of the day and then from 12 pm onwards, the rainfall will stop and we may even get some sunshine in the afternoon!

Temperatures will remain unchanged. Lows will remain at 13 degrees and highs will reach 18 degrees.

Elche

The maximum temperature in Elche on Thursday, March 24 could reach up to 17 degrees while the minimum temperatures will drop to 12 degrees. It will rain first thing in the morning and the rain will apparently stop from 12 pm onwards. However, there will be strong gusts of wind throughout the day.

Torrevieja

The weather in Torrevieja shows totally overcast skies and rain in the morning. From midday onwards, the rain will cease although there will be strong gusts of wind throughout the day. Maximum temperatures will reach 16 degrees and minimum temperatures will be 14 degrees.

Orihuela

In Orihuela on Thursday, March 24, the weather forecast reveals that the temperatures could reach 17 degrees, while the minimum will be 13 degrees. Skies will be totally overcast all day and rainfall will be constant during the morning. At midday, there will be a small respite although it will start raining again from 6 pm.

Elda

Elda will experience maximum temperatures of up to 16 degrees and minimum temperatures of 10 degrees. The skies will be overcast all day and it will rain throughout the day, although at midday the rains will reportedly stop.

Alcoy

On Thursday, March 24, the forecast for Alcoy predicts maximum temperatures of 13 degrees while AEMET predicts that the minimum temperature will be 9 degrees. Rainfall is expected to be constant throughout the day.

Benidorm

The weather in Benidorm will be marked by constant rain throughout the day although from 6 pm the rains will stop. The maximum temperatures will remain at 16 degrees, while lows of 13 degrees are expected.

Dénia

Temperatures in Dénia will range between 17 degrees – maximum and 12 degrees – minimum. The skies will be totally overcast during the first part of the day with heavy rain expected. However, in the afternoon it will stop raining, as reported by Informacion.

