By Joshua Manning • 31 March 2022 • 16:40

14 year old caught driving Audi in Pamplona Image Credit: Policia Foral

A 14-year-old was caught driving an Audi A7 in the early hours of the morning in the San Juan neighbourhood of Pamplona.

Officers of the Policía Foral working with the Traffic and Road Safety Department have recently opened an investigation into the 14-year-old minor who was caught driving the vehicle through the streets of Pamplona in the San Juan neighbourhood in the early hours of the morning.

The minor nearly crashed into the Police Officers, who had been carrying out a Public Safety patrol, after skipping a give way sign. The Police reported that they had to brake to avoid the collision with the 245-horsepower Audi A7.

After stopping the car, the officers found there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle, and the driver appeared to be underage. The offender claimed to be 18 years old and to have a valid driving license, however when asked to hand it over, he was not able to provide it. The Police then proceeded to carry out a drug test, and the offender gave a positive result for cannabis.

After being taken to the Foral Police station, the Police discovered that he was in fact 14 years old. He is currently being reported for driving under the influence of drugs, underage driving, and skipping a give way sign.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.