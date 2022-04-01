Life for recording, not helping his girlfriend as she died

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 April 2022 • 22:48

The court in Barelcona has sentenced a man to life in prison for recording his diabetic girlfriend as she died, rather than helping her as she suffered hypoglycaemia.

Mariano Daniel Vásquez, who committed the atrocity in June 2019 at his home in Viladecans (Barcelona), was found guilty by the jury in a unanimous decision. Vásquez was charged on one crime of murder with cruelty and three of mistreatment in the area of sexual violence. The latter included one charge of habitual mistreatment, one against the intimacy of a woman and one against a vulnerable person.

The unnamed woman called Vásquez on the night she died, she was ill and needed assistance. Instead of helping the woman who was in a bad state and unable to help herself, he chose to record her death.

The court were told that the woman’s would not have occurred has Vásquez, seeing her condition called for help. Jurors were also told that the woman was recorded in a condition and clothing that she would not have wanted others to see, let along the pain and discomfort she was in.

Vásquez was proven to have maintained a sentimental but controlling relationship with the woman, and although they did not live together he imposed his will on her. Witnesses testified that he controlled and belittled her both in public and in private. He is also believed to have hit from time to time.

Such crimes remain a problem in Spain with eight woman already killed in gender violence this year, leaving sic minors orphaned. Since 2003, when records first began, there have been 1,134 such cases.

The courts have begun to mete out tougher sentences as in this case life for recording his girlfriend’s death, a particularly callous case in which he could have saved her life but chose not to.

